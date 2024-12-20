Desktop gadget gift ideas | What the Tech?

Do you have someone on your gift list who uses a computer? That's everyone right? And so that makes these gift ideas perfect for anyone.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Here are some gift ideas for someone who is looking for a gadget or a few to upgrade their desktop computer setup.

Computer mice from Logitech are ergonomic and conform to the position of your hand and elbow on the desk for a more comfortable day at the office.

Make it easier to clean the keyboard with a TikTok-famous goop that removes the dust and gunk between the keys. These are great for reaching those small gaps in a car’s dashboard.

Computers never have enough ports for all the accessories and hard drives you need. These hubs add as many as 18 standard and USB C ports.

Portable hard drives are crazy small now but have up to 4 TB of storage. They’re invaluable for moving files from your home computer and the laptop you take with you.

Portable monitors not only extend the screen space on a home computer, but they’re thin and light enough to take on the road for more desktop space than you get from a laptop. Keeping a tidy desktop, everything should have its place.

From Anker, these tablet stands adds USB ports. They also make it easy to connect to a computer and move files to and from the tablet.

And also, add a light strip to the back of a desk. Light strips from Govee and Phillips Hue allow changing colors for ambiance, focus or energy, or simply change the brightness.

And opinions on blue light blocking glasses may be mixed. However, there’s no denying they make staring at a bright computer monitor easier on the eyes.

You may not be able to gift them a new computer but if you take up some of these ideas, they’ll use these gadgets most every time they log on.

For more “What the Tech?” stories, click here.