Elfster | What the Tech? App of the Day

Christmas and holiday parties are right around the corner. Secret Santa parties are pretty common, but they can be difficult to organize. Jamey Tucker has found an app to make it a little easier.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Whether you call it Dirty Santa, White Elephant, or Yankee Swap, drawing names out of a hat is where you start. Not only is that old-fashioned, it’s often flawed.

An app called “Elfster” is a digital solution. Here’s how Elfster works: Everyone will need either the app or access to the Elfster website.

Once the date is set, everyone gets an invitation to join the party. Set a date for the drawing, and add a spend limit.

Elfster then virtually draws names for everyone participating. It makes sure no one draws their own name, and you can ask it to prevent someone from drawing a certain person’s name. Like a spouse, or a child.

It’s ideal for families, groups of friends, Sunday school classes, and offices. It’s also ideal for groups where someone can’t be there to draw a piece of paper from a hat.

Elfster then allows each person to add items to a wish list, only the person drawing their name can see.

Elfster shows a link to the wish list item on Amazon. If the person you draw lives far away, Amazon will ship to them gift wrapped and everything.

Signing up is easy, and it works on iPhone, Android devices, and a website if they don’t have a phone. Maybe they need a phone for Christmas.

The app is free. It earns a commission when you buy from a link. It may be your solution for the best Secret Santa party ever.