Fakespot | What the Tech? App of the Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — When you’re shopping online, product reviews are helpful but so many are fake, which is where something like “Fakespot” can help.

This app can help you can detect if what reviews are fake and what are real. Jamey Tucker explains.

Fakespot is a browser extension. If you’ve never installed one, visit the Chrome Store or this puzzle piece icon in Firefox. Search for Fakespot and install it.

As you shop, it searches through the reviews looking for what sounds legitimate and what doesn’t. It also looks at how many reviews a product is getting. This security camera has had over 21,000 reviews written in four days. Seems fishy. So are 1,000 word reviews. Who writes those?

It’s information none of us have time to gather on our own.

Fakespot discovered only about half of the reviews on this camera are reliable. The grades you see are not for the product itself. It’s only for the reliability of the reviews the product has received.

There are two Fakespot smartphone apps but I’ve found they’re difficult and time-consuming to use. The best way is to use it is through the browser extensions on a computer.

