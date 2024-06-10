Free Your Music | What the Tech? App of the Day

There are so many music streaming services so transferring your library from one app to another may be tough but an app can "Free Your Music"

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — There are so many music streaming services so transferring your library from one app to another may be tough – but one app can help.

“Free Your Music” copies playlists and favorites from one streaming service to another. Here’s how it works:

You choose where your music is, and where you want it transferred. It works with all of the popular services: Spotify, YouTube, Tidal, Pandora, and a bunch you’ve probably never heard of.

You’ll have to log in to your accounts. Free Your Music says it only uses the logins to transfer the music and doesn’t save your usernames and passwords.

Choose the playlists or select all of them. Then, Free Your Music copies them from the old service to the new one. It can take a little while if you have a lot of playlists.

For example: When I open my new Apple Music account, there are my old Amazon playlists ready to stream. It doesn’t remove them from the old service either.

This is perfect if you run across a great discount on another streaming service or if you’re just curious as to how the others work, or if your favorite artist is suddenly removed from the libraries.

Free Your Music will move 100 songs for free. After that, you’ll need to pay for the app. It’s a one-time $11 charge.

Worth it for many music lovers who want to test the waters of a different streaming service. The best part is, it works on iPhones, Android phones, Windows computers, Mac computers…you name it.

