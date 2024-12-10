Gadgets for video calls | What the Tech?

Here are some gadgets that can turn okay video call quality to superb quality.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Many people are working from home and are on video calls all day so these gadgets may come in handy to make your calls look good.

Start with a camera. Today’s point-and-shoot digital cameras from Canon and Sony can be plugged into a computer to use as a web camera.

The Sony ZV1 softens the background and smoothens complexions. Plus, you can use it to shoot 4K videos and still photos away from work.

If you don’t want to spend a lot on a professional podcast mic, these clip-on microphones plug into a computer, camera, or phone to capture clear audio. They’re only about $30.

So many people use a laptop for Zoom meetings, forcing them to look down at the camera. Everyone else sees the ceiling and up your nose. For professional looking calls, a laptop stand brings the camera to eye level.

No one is going to tell you this, but the bad lighting in your office washes the color out of your face. A light dramatically improves how you look on camera.

The Lume Edge Light is a desk lamp that can also be positioned as a video light. Adjustable for bright or soft light. If you have harsh overhead lighting, adjust the light’s color temperature to a warm tone.

And if you’re going to use a digital background, avoid these weird and distracting backgrounds where everything around your head is blurry.

These portable green screens from Elgato pop up and can be hidden and put away when you’re not using them.

What difference do all of these gadgets for video calls make? See the video above and, note, you’ll find deals on these things throughout the holidays.

