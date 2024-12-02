Giftster | What the Tech? App of the Day

This app allows you to set up what gifts you'd like and check off each one.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — The Giftster tool is designed to make sure you find the perfect gift your loved ones will appreciate much more than a gift card.

Here’s how it works:

Users create their own wish list in the app. That includes things they really want and can use. They add their sizes for clothing, things they enjoy doing, hobbies, and interests. Then, they’ll add items they’d like, either from direct links to Amazon, Best Buy, The Home Depot, and others – or they can search for an idea and Giftster finds them online along with any deals.

Everyone else in the family or group can see everyone’s wish lists. Giftster also prevents someone from buying the same thing as it removes the item from the wish list when someone makes the purchase.

You can also run a Secret Santa party in the app. If you don’t want to download another

app, you can access the lists in a web browser.

It’s good, not only for Christmas but for birthdays, weddings, and baby showers. It is a free app for iPhone, Android, and browser extensions. It earns a referral for every purchase when you order something from their links.

You’ll find it in the app stores and there is a browser extension for when you’re shopping on a computer.

For more “What the Tech?” stories, click here.