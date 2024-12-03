Give Back Box | What the Tech?

We get so many boxes with the deliveries we get, especially this time of the year, so why not make good use out of them? Here is one way to do that.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — After all those Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, you may have a lot of cardboard boxes sitting around that you could turn into a Give Back Box.

Here’s how Give Back Box works:

Take one of those empty boxes and fill it up with items you want to donate. It could be DVDs, household items, toys, even small electronics. Be generous.

Then, visit givebackbox.com. You can choose a specific charity by paying for the shipping label yourself. You’ll print out the label, put it on the box and ship it off or you can make the donation to a local charity for free.

Give Back Box will email you a QR code. Fill up the box and take it to a Kohl’s department store

where they’ll scan the code and take care of shipping for you. They request the items

be new or in good condition. No liquids and no books.

Look around your house. Give Back Box specifically asks for donations of Lego toys. It’s not only

the easiest way to make a donation, it helps recycle these cardboard boxes.

For more “What the Tech?” stories, click here.