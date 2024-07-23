Global IT failure causes major concerns | What the Tech?

What led to that global IT failure last week? A cybersecurity expert explains.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Companies and businesses are recovering from last week’s global IT failure that shut down airlines, businesses, hospitals and other places.

That is a major concern as leaders say the disruption wasn’t the work of cyberterrorists.

We know now that the cyber-security company CrowdStrike caused the disruption because they rolled out a software update with a corrupt file, leaving millions of computer systems only showing the so-called “Blue screen of death”.

Cyber security expert David Malicoat knew it was not terrorism and he wasn’t shocked, or alarmed. He talks more about it in the video above.

