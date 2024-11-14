Google Holiday 100 | What the Tech?

Here's a tool to track all the hot holiday gifts and a look at some of the hot gifts right now.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — By Black Friday, the latest trendy gifts that people may want may not be available but the Google Holiday 100 list can help you.

Google’s annual “Holiday 100” consists of things people are entering into the search bar. Electronics are always in demand.

This year, it’s turntables or record players. These throwbacks to the 70s get around 50,000 searches a month. Interestingly, only about half of people who own records own a turntable. They range in price from $100 to $1,000.

New on the list this year are towel warmers. Wall mount and baskets are in demand. Put a towel inside while you shower, and it’s nice and warm when you get out. The Keenray baskets start at a little over $100. People are also searching for wireless phone chargers and earbuds.

TV sound bars are hot this year., as are portable Bluetooth speakers.

Alexa devices are always popular but Google doesn’t mention Amazon products. It does say the Google Nest Hub is being searched for among smart assistants. Shoppers are also googling smart rings like the Oura that monitors steps, sleep, heart rate, and even stress.

Also making the list again this year are self-watering gardens, like the Aerogarden that grows herbs, flowers, and some vegetables.

Not saying these items on the Google Holiday 100 will definitely sell out this holiday season but if they’re on your gift list and you find them on sale, you might not want to wait much longer.

