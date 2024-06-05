Higher streaming prices | What the Tech?

If you subscribe to multiple streaming services, you might be paying higher prices than you did for cable or satellite.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — If you subscribe to multiple streaming services, you might be paying higher prices than you did for cable or satellite.

Take a look at how much it costs now:

YouTube TV has gone up from $49 a month to $73 in less than three years.

Hulu + Live TV is now $77 a month. Up from $65 four years ago.

Amazon Prime raised its annual cost to $140 up from $120 four years ago.

Netflix has raised its basic or standard plan from $9 to $15.49 a month.

If you subscribe to one of the live streaming services plus Amazon Prime, and Netflix, you’re paying as much as $570 more than you did in 2020.

One reason prices have risen so dramatically is that services are spending more to add sports and produce their own content. Prices for all subscription services will continue to go up.

So how do you save money? Flipping services are the best way. Subscribing to just one service at a time. Watch everything you want to watch, then cancel and subscribe to another service. Since these streaming services require no long-term commitment, this is easy to do.

