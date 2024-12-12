Holiday gift ideas for dads | What the Tech?

If it weren't for dads, tech companies might never come up with odd ridiculous gadgets and gizmos. Here are some cool ideas.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — If it weren’t for dads, tech companies might never come up with odd ridiculous gadgets and gizmos.

Drones, virtual reality games, full-body haptic suits.. safe to say these were dreamed up by geeky dads. So finding a tech gift for dad… is pretty easy stuff.

For a big surprise, the LG StanByMe, is a 27-inch touchscreen TV in a suitcase. It’s wireless and will run for about three hours on a single charge. Yeah, it’s a little heavy but the suitcase has wheels!

If dad loves music, how about a retro turntable? These are some of the most searched-for items on Google this season. This one is from the House of Marley, beautiful bamboo wood that’s as much a statement piece as a piece of audio equipment. Make it easy on dad by getting a turntable with a built-in preamp and Bluetooth so he can set it up anywhere.

While you’re at it, pick up some records from his favorite bands. You can find them now almost anywhere. Check out local record shops for vintage versions that he may have had growing up.

If he grills, a temperature probe makes a good gift. The Meater Pro connects with an app on his smartphone. Tell the app what you’re cooking and it recommends a temp. Insert the probe into the meat and let it go. He’ll get notification updates for how much longer it needs, and it’ll tell him when to take it off the grill or griddle.

If he uses his smartphone as a video camera will love the The DJI Osmo Mobile is a gimbal that keeps the phone steady to capture smooth video, even walking. The DJI Osmo Mobile is a fun and helpful gadget and only around $70.

If you’re having trouble coming up with a gift idea for dad, think tech.

For more “What the Tech?” stories, click here.