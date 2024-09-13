How to prepare your iPhone for iOS 18 | What the Tech?

The big release day is today! Here's what to know if you want to get iOS 18.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — If you plan to download iOS 18, the day is here to download it and here is how to prepare your iPhone for the big update.

First, who can install iOS 18? It works on an iPhone Xs and the 2nd generation iPhone SE going forward. If you’re not using iOS 17, update that now as it will make the install of iOS 18 much smoother.

The most important thing is to back up your phone. Save everything on it in case the update doesn’t go well. You should do this by backing up the phone to the iCloud. It’s a good idea to back up the phone to a computer by connecting it with a charging cable and following instructions in iTunes. Restoring the phone is much faster if you have a computer backup too.

You may need to delete files on the phone to make room for the update. You should have 5-10 GB of free storage before downloading the update.

Check for and download any available updates on the apps you use.

When it’s time to download the update, it’s best to do it at home on a good WiFi signal. If you’ve ever tried downloading a large file when you’re not on WiFi, you know it can take a long time.

Make sure you charge your phone. A dead battery will interrupt the download and an interruption might also cause a problem when you try downloading it again.

The update will be ready for download on Monday the 16th. You’ll know it’s ready when you see the red 1 next on the settings icon. If you don’t see it, check for available downloads in the general tab in settings.

If you’re in no hurry to use the new features it’s okay to wait a few days. Apple servers will be inundated with downloads initially. If problems are reported, Apple will release a second update to fix them, usually in about a week.

That’s how you prepare your iPhone for iOS 18.

For more “What the Tech?” stories, click here.