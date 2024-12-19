Last-second gift ideas | What the Tech?

There are only a few days until Christmas is here so here are some ideas for ordering last-minute gifts.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — You’ve heard of last-minute gifts but these are last-second gift ideas for people that they’ll love and get right away.

Order a dessert or special treat and have it delivered by DoorDash or GrubHub. And if you have an Amazon Prime account you get free delivery from GrubHub.

Send them your favorite book or movie. On iPhone just find the one you want to gift in the Apple Books app and choose “send as a gift”. You just need their email address, and you can add a personal note.

Do the same with a paid app. If they’re a burgeoning artist, gift them the ProCreate App in the app store. Just tap, “Share”, and “Gift App.”

You can also purchase books, movies, and apps and gift them through the Google Play Store.

Here’s one I’ve done myself. If you know the car they drive, sneak out and copy down the VIN, that long string of numbers and letters usually visible from the front windshield. Then, gift them a Sirius XM subscription. All you need is that VIN, the Sirius XM website and your account if you have one.

You can sign them up for three months for $1, after that it’s $25 a month so don’t forget to unsubscribe as renews automatically. It can get a little tricky if they already have a Sirius subscription but the folks at Sirius can help. Pretty cool surprise, huh? That’s just one of a few last-second gift ideas you now have.

