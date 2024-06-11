New Apple features | What the Tech?

Apple has another update coming with all-new features. Jamey Tucker explains.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Apple has announced a lot of new features for iPhones and all of their other devices, like iPads and Mac computers.

iOS 18 is a big release. In announcing iOS 18, Apple highlighted updates to the iPhone home screen and control center. That allows users to customize how they appear and react.

An updated Mail app will summarize long emails so you don’t have to read all of it.

A new photos app will easily organize and find photos. And, will create memory movies by searching the library, adding transitions and music to a finished movie without needing to edit it yourself.

The big reveal: Apple integrating ChatGPT, calling it Apple Intelligence.

A new Siri, with a fresh logo, will act like a personal assistant you can talk to like a real person. Ask it to find and edit photos. If you take long notes of a meeting, you can ask Siri to summarize the notes to send in an email.

You can ask Siri to fill out a form for you. The example they gave was Siri searching photos for a driver’s license number in a photo, and filling it in on the form without you needing to do it. All of this using ChatGPT privately, where no information is shared on a server without your permission.

Big changes to iPad and Mac computers. iOS 18 which is coming this fall. But, many of those features will only be available on iPhone 15 and future iPhones. So stay tuned on new Apple features.

