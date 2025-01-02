New Year’s tech resolutions | What the Tech?

From changing passwords to limiting social media and just being skeptical, here are some tips for the New Year.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — If you’re committed to having a happier, healthier and safer 2025, at least one of these tech resolutions should be on your list.

New Year’s tech resolution No. 1: Check those passwords

If you’re still using the same password for multiple accounts, change them – especially if you’re using the same password for social media that you’re using for your bank, email or credit card accounts. Use Apple’s new Password App, One Password, or LastPass. You can also come up with a secret code only you know.

New Year’s tech resolution No. 2: Limit time social media time

Set a time limit if you find yourself doom scrolling TikTok, Instagram or any another social media network. Do this for your kids too. I can’t tell you how often I see kids at a restaurant dinner table with headphones and a tablet in front of them. Make the dinner table a phone-free zone. It’s okay for them to be bored.

New Year’s tech resolution No. 3: Be skeptical of what you see online

Remember the image of a girl following Hurricane Helene? AI-generated images are only going to get more realistic. Be skeptical of clickbait posts and images and don’t be too quick to share them.

New Year’s tech resolution No. 4: Remove unused apps on Facebook

Plenty of us log on to websites and apps using our Facebook accounts. If you no longer use them, remove them from your Facebook account.

Go into settings, and external websites, search for those you don’t use, and delete the login information.

New Year’s tech resolution No. 5: Be kind on social media

Don’t be hasty to comment negatively on someone else’s post or a post yourself. Remember, there’s a person on the other side of the screen.

