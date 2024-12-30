Perplexity | What the Tech? App of the Year

Perplexity is an AI app that does everything ChatGPT does, and it could replace your search engine.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — We’ve seen over 50 smartphone apps in our What the Tech? segment this year, and we’re taking a look back at some of the most useful ones.

Perplexity is an AI app that does everything ChatGPT does, and it could replace your search engine. It can write papers, blog posts, answer any questions, and it’s giving Google Search a good run for its money.

If you ask Perplexity how a 45-year-old can gain muscle and lose weight, it returns a well-researched workout plan. It also gives citations of the websites it pulled the information from, along with links.

Ask Google the same question, and you get lots of links to articles. ChatGPT returns a detailed workout and nutrition program, but it doesn’t include citations.

Perplexity also searches Reddit and X posts and links to them. Another advantage of Perplexity is that it’s current, while ChatGPT 3.5 can only search the internet prior to 2021.

Suggested follow-up questions seem to be more helpful as well. Perplexity suggested asking how to perform a certain exercise and found YouTube instructional videos.

The app is available in Apple’s App Store, and the Google Play Store. It just may be the best way to search the internet.