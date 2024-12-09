Pestle | What the Tech? App of the Day

Pestle offers a way to collect all of your favorite recipes from around the internet, including social media.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Pestle is an app that promises to put all of your recipes from online, including social media, into one place to make your own cookbook.

Pestle searches for recipes across the internet and includes ingredients, steps and shopping lists. Unlike most others, its super power is saving recipes from social media.

Scrolling through TikTok, you see lots of recipes. Most of them move fast. Rather than tapping and stopping a hundred times while cooking in the kitchen, you can share the video with Pestle.

The app adds it to a custom cookbook. With the app downloaded on a phone and iPad, I see uncluttered directions. And to keep the screen from getting covered in butter or flour, I just use my voice to turn the page

A web browser extension makes it easy to clip recipes I find online and save my Pestle cookbook.

The app is free with a limited number of saves. The premium version is $24 a year.

Pestle is for iPhone users only. For Android users, I recommend the Samsung Food app with similar features. It works on iPhones too.

