Portable North Pole | What the Tech? App of the Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — If you grew up in the 60s, 70s or 80s, you remember the excitement of visiting Santa Claus at a mall but kids today have another option.

Children these days can see Santa on a phone, tablet or computer and Portable North Pole may be even more realistic than the Santas many of us grew up with.

Parents set up the video ahead of time by entering the child’s name and age and a photo. Along with a few other details Santa might mention. parents choose what type of message Santa will send. That includes “news on their behavior,” “how Santa is really proud of them.” Santa could be reading a bed time story or checking his list. In all, there are more than 60 options.

Once the magic happens, Santa’s video message will be delivered to your phone, computer or tablet for sharing – or even a phone call.

Parents can do personalized videos of Santa addressing the child on things they can improve on. like keeping their room clean or being quieter around the house.

There are free videos but there is a charge for personalized messages and phone calls. You’ll find the Portable North Pole app in both app stores and at portablenorthpole.com.

