Preview: 2025 Consumer Electronics Show | What the Tech?

CES kicks off soon in Las Vegas and, while it offers new and innovative products, there are some products that don't always make it beyond the show.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — The 2025 edition of the Consumer Electronics Show – the largest tech show in the world – kicks off Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Brands and inventors show off their ideas and creations at CES. Around 160,000 people are expected at CES in Las Vegas this year. You can expect to see a lot of AI built into new products. Some of those products will be under Christmas trees this year.

I’ve seen through the years. Many of the products you see there, never go nowhere.

In 2018, Laundry robots made a splash. Promising appliances that wash, dry, fold, and sort

everything you put in a hamper.

“We will start mass production in 2019.”

They folded all right. A year later Laundroid filed bankruptcy and Foldimate went out of business.

Self-rolling robot suitcases never rolled out to the public. 7 years later, have you ever seen one in an airport? Would you even want one?

Flying cars introduced every year have never gotten off the ground. Neither did the palm-sized Zano drone. A Kickstarter project that took 3-million dollars from investors before filing for bankruptcy. Fans lost their money and Kickstarter changed its rules to protect future investors.

Computers built into coffee tables for the home were a bust. So were computers and video games you control with your eyes or mind, not a mouse or joystick.

But one product I hope eventually takes off is the MirraViz, introduced at CES 2018, it’s a pair of projectors allowing one person to watch one thing on a screen, while someone sitting just a few feet away, could watch something else on the same screen.

I’ve learned from 13 years of attending CES there are more products that fail than those that succeed. It’s still fun to see what the dreamers have dreamed up this year. And I’ll bring it to you all week.

