Protect your Facebook account | What the Tech?

Scammers are looking for any way to get into your Facebook account. Here's how to protect it.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — If you’re on Facebook, there’s a good chance you’ve been the target of hackers as around 300,000 accounts are reportedly hacked every day.

Here are some ways you can deter hackers:

1. Turn on 2-factor authentication.

Even if a hacker has your username and password, they’ll need access to your phone to confirm it’s you logging in.

2. Have a solid password that you don’t use for any other account.

3. Don’t fall for scams.

Even if it’s from a friend like this one. “Look who died” ones are common. If you click it, you’ll be taken to a website that looks like a Facebook prompt, asking you to enter your username and password. Enter it, and that information goes straight to the hacker who’ll log in, change the password, and lock you out. Once this happens, there’s little chance to regain your account.

4. Don’t accept friend requests from people you don’t know.

And don’t just “not accept them,” block them so they can’t follow your posts.

5. Turn on “login alerts” in settings.

This will send a notification if someone tries logging into your account on another device or computer.

Taking these steps will keep your Facebook account safe and secure. But again, you need to do this before your account is hacked.

What about all of the photos, videos, posts, and friends you have on Facebook and no other place? If your profile is hacked, you can’t get them back. Next time I’ll show you how to keep those uploads safe, if someone ever hacks your account.

