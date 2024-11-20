Roblox parental controls | What the Tech?

Roblox is a game that a wide array of people love to play, especially kids, so it's a good thing there are parental controls.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — If you have kids, you’ve likely heard of “Roblox,” a video game played by people of all ages that has now added more parental controls.

It comes as the game came under fire for safety concerns and questionable content.

Roblox is a virtual world with millions of games, real-time chat rooms, and places to go and meet people. That has put very young Roblox users in uncomfortable and even dangerous situations.

This week, Roblox announced new safety measures where parents are more in control of what their kids are doing.

The update gives parents remote management of their child’s Roblox activities from their own doing. Controls, like limiting how much time they can spend on the platform, specify that when their set time is up, the game stops until the following day.

Parents can, from their own devices, monitor their friends list, and can set maturity limits for content they can see. Users 13 years old and younger will no longer be able to enter “social hangout” spaces designed for chatting with other users.

Roblox says the new parental controls will be released sometime early next year.

