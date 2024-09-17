Sell or trade in your smartphone? | What the Tech?

When any new phone is released, carriers and manufacturers are willing to give you something for your old phone. Should you trade your smartphone in or should you sell it?

For example, if you upgrade to an iPhone 16, Apple will give you $180 for an iPhone 12 but that’s just a credit toward that new phone.

You might do better by trading in your old phone to your carrier. T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon are offering deals right now.

Depending on your plan, they might give you considerably more than Apple.

Android phones don’t hold value as well as iPhones, generally speaking, but carriers are more likely to trade a new Android device for an older one.

If you want the most cash for your old device, it’s best to sell it.

On Facebook Marketplace, iPhone 12’s are selling anywhere from $250 to $500.

Not saying these sellers will get that with so many phones for sale.

On Gazelle, the iPhone 12 is worth $129. That’s cash.

If you’re upgrading a smartphone, the best deal is trading it in with a carrier, not selling.

There are also places such as SellCell and USell that gives you an appraisal for your phone. Learn more about that and what you should do with your phone before you trade it in, in the video above.

