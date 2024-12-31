Sketchar | What the Tech? App of the Year

If you've ever wanted to learn how to draw, you may have thought about taking classes. But those can be expensive and time-consuming.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to draw, you may have thought about taking classes, but those can be expensive and time-consuming.

Luckily, there’s a clever app that uses augmented reality to guide your pen across the paper.

Sketchar uses your smartphone’s camera to display the artwork on your sheet of paper. To draw it, you simply follow the lines. It’s like an updated version of the old tracing sheets we used as kids.

The app offers a selection of drawings to choose from, and lessons. It’s easier if you place your phone on a tripod.

Sketchar, takes you step-by-step to draw the art on your phone, on your sheet of paper. It even offered suggestions on what I missed.

The app says it’ll even help on bigger projects like murals.

Sketchar works on iPhone and Android devices. The free version is very limited, but if you or your child are serious about becoming an artist it may be worth the $70 a year subscription.