Smart home gift ideas | What the Tech?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — If you haven’t turned part of your house into a smart home, these gadgets could make for some great ideas for you or someone on your gift list.

Smart lightbulbs can be placed anywhere. Ceiling lights, desk lamps, and decorative lights to be controlled by your phone, or Alexa or Google.

Need to match paint but don’t know the color? The Nix color sensor has a built-in camera to capture the exact color of a wall. Place it near what you need to paint, the the Nix app matches it to a variety of paint brands.

Unsightly power cables disappear with these faceplates. Run the extension cord behind a table or computer and plug everything in. These faceplates by Austere protect TVs, computers, and other devices from power surges. They look nicer than standard wall outlets too.

Protect your home from costly water heater or laundry room leaks. The Govee leak detector senses any water and sends a notification to your phone if it detects a leak.

And the home tech gadget I use more than any other believe it or not, is a sous vide device. It cooks just about anything with circulating water. Set the temp and your steak, chicken, or whatever will never go above it. Anova makes these sous vide sticks.

Typher is an all-in-one device with tank, circulator, and a vacuum sealer. Just sous vide and sear for a perfect meal. All of these tasty gadgets make for great gifts, or for anyone who wants their home to feel a little smarter.

