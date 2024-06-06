Streaming freebies | What the Tech?

The price of streaming seems to be increasing so much but you may be able to get some freebies with your phone carrier or other ways.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Streaming prices are going up, you know it already, we know it, but there are some freebies and discounts you can get.

Your wireless carrier is the first place to check as they all include at least one free streaming service as part of their plans.

If you have AT&T for example, you may get Max for free, a savings of $10 a month. AT&T dropped the perk for new customers. It’s unclear if that is available for active for existing customers.

T-Mobile offers the best perks. Free Hulu, Netflix, and Apple TV+, provided you have Magenta Status. They also have discounts on subscriptions to Disney+ Netflix, Max, and Apple+, Netflix, and Hulu. But those perks depend on which phone plan you have and could cost extra or require adding another phone line.

A plan with T-Mobile’s Metro includes a free subscription to Amazon Prime. That’s a savings of $140 a year.

Verizon has perks for customers that includes deals on Apple One, which is Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade. Netflix, Max, Disney and Hulu, those aren’t free and included in the plans but bundling can save you around $10 a month if you already subscribe to the streaming service. And you need to ask because they may not tell the information unless you ask about it.

