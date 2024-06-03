Swiftkey | What the Tech? App of the Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — If you type on your phone to send text messages, post on social media or take notes, you’ve probably had some annoying autocorrects.

Smartphone keyboards have improved but Swiftkey not only does a better job at autocorrect but helps you write using AI.

Microsoft’s Swiftkey allows users to swipe to type. It’s nothing groundbreaking as Google’s Gboard has done this for years. Still, if you haven’t tried it yet, you should.

SwiftKey claims its auto-correct is more accurate than other keyboards. And while I haven’t tried it for a long time, it does seem to get things right more than wrong.

Part of the reason is that SwiftKey learns how you type. Look at this, it adjusted to how I tap the keys, shifting them just a bit improving accuracy.

There are dozens of themes and colors to change how the keyboard looks.

But the biggest change is AI and built-in Microsoft CoPilot, allowing you to enter what you want to text and let CoPilot rewrite it for you.

You can create your own memes. Like this hairless dog wishing someone a happy birthday. Just enter what you want and CoPilot creates the meme.

Translation is built in too. I sent this message to my family traveling in Greece, choosing to translate to Greek and sending it off. Pretty impressive.

There are other AI features I don’t have time to tell you about. But you’re not satisfied with the keyboard you have now, it’s worth trying.

