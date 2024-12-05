Tech Christmas gift ideas | What the Tech?

No matter their age, here are some tech gift ideas for Christmas.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — To give someone just one Christmas gift, it has to be cool enough to make them forget about everything else so here are some tech ideas.

These tech gadgets are a little pricey, but they’ll be the gift they’ll talk about all year.

First off are the Meta sunglasses. The best tech gadget I bought all year. Stylish RayBan Wayfarers with AI built-in. They record video, take photos, play music, take phone calls and post to Instagram. And you can ask them anything.

“Hey Meta what am I looking at?”

They search the image on the internet to answer the question.

“You’re looking at a white orchid….”

A robot bartender mixes cocktails for their friends. The Bartesian and Bartesian Duet scan

barcodes off mix pods, and pull alcohol from the corresponding bottles. In seconds they’ll serve up Old Fashioneds, Margaritas, and Espresso Martinis among others.

It used to be crazy expensive to get into astrophotography. Now Seestar and Dwarf telescope cameras are under $500. Portable enough to set up in the backyard in minutes, the cameras find and capture Nebulas, Galaxies, planets, and can even be used for bird watching.

And the Miko chess set is one of the coolest gadgets I’ve ever seen. Play chess against anyone in the world who has the app or another board. When it’s their move, their chess piece moves across the board. Like something out of Harry Potter. It’ll teach them how to play the game too.

These chess sets are popular during the holidays and I could only find a few of them available

online. They’re about $400.

Those are a few Christmas tech gift ideas so you can do the holiday right.

For more “What the Tech?” stories, click here.