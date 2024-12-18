Tech stocking stuffers | What the Tech?

The best gifts don't always come in big packages – these small tech gadgets can make for the perfect stocking stuffers and great gifts.

These discs are called NFC tags. Believe it or not, they can be programmed with your smartphone to automate things you do, or want to do. Just use the phone to program one to send a notification when the clothes finish washing, turn on the lights, the TV, adjust the thermostat. Or, start a favorite playlist in the car. A bag of 50 tags are under $15.

Missing the old Blackberry? Clicks is an iPhone case that adds a keyboard. Or these foldable smartphone keyboards that connect over Bluetooth. These are great for tapping out long emails on a phone. They’re under $40 now.

Even people who hate protruding pop sockets will like the Oh Snap! Phone holders. These are ultra-thin when folded but provides a nice grip when it’s extended. They’re magnetic so you can move them from case to case.

Attach one to a phone without Qi Charging, like this Samsung phone, and you can charge on any magnetic charger.

And a TikTok favorite, these rings allow you to scroll through clips, Insta reels, or a book by sliding your finger. These are great for people who like to scroll or read while walking on a treadmill.

And if you don’t want to wrap them, they’re small enough to fit in a stocking.

