Wake Up Call | What the Tech? App of the Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Back to school season means back to routines and back to that alarm but you can get a wake up call instead with an app.

Wake Up Call is a lot like the calls you can request in hotels. Instead of calling down to the desk clerk, you set the alarm yourself within the app.

It’s so simple to use you’ll get it on the first try. The screen is just one page and you’re not required to get an account. Just pick the day and the time and enter your phone number.

Rather than just another alarm sound, you get a phone call.

A person, actually a bot, will then tell you it’s time to get up. You can even tell it what to say. There’s no snooze button. So you’re less likely to roll back over and fall asleep. You might want to put the phone a few feet away from the bed so you have to get up and answer.. And it’ll ring until you pick up.

Wake Up Call is free for a few calls. After that you’ll need to pay. But it’s fairly reasonable starting 12 calls for $1.

A unique alarm clock app if you’re addicted to the snooze button, or if you just want to feel like you’re staying in a hotel.

