2024 River of Lights runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 30 at ABQ BioPark

The annual holiday tradition will run through Dec. 30. Here's what to know.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque BioPark is hosting its 27th annual River of Lights, starting this Saturday, Nov. 30, and running through Monday, Dec. 30.

You can stroll through the BioPark’s Botanic Garden and enjoy a 1.6-mile path of over 700 hand-wielded light displays, animated and 3D sculptures and millions of twinkling lights.

The River of Lights will be open each day from 5-10 p.m., except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The last timeslot entry is 9 p.m. They will also have two low-sensory nights Jan. 2 and Jan. 3.

Tickets are $15 for people age 13 and up and $8 for those who are age 3-12, Monday-Thursday. Then, Friday-Sunday, tickets are $19 for people age 13 and up and $9 for those who are age 3-12.

There is also a “flex ticket” option plus free park & ride and ART services. For more information on that and more about River of Lights, visit their website here.