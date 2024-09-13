4 Investigates: NM attorney general files suit against Santa Fe Spa Center

The state is cracking down on a Santa Fe spa accused of scamming customers out of more than $100,000.

SANTA FE, N.M. – The state is cracking down on a Santa Fe spa accused of scamming customers out of more than $100,000.

It’s a story 4 investigates exposed in 2023. On Thursday, New Mexico’s attorney general filed a lawsuit against the Santa Fe Spa Center by Voupre. They’re accused of misleading and overcharging customers.

The complaint filed Thursday alleges violations of our state’s Unfair Practices Act. It says this business not only pressured customers to buy products they didn’t want, but also charged them thousands of dollars for beauty products they didn’t agree to.

It’s right near the center of Santa Fe’s busiest shopping stretch.

The Santa Fe Spa Center By Voupre turned Kamea promises age-defying beauty products. While the spa name continues to change, its business tactics stay the same.

“I agreed to pay what was quoted to me, absolutely. I didn’t agree to what was charged to me,” said Jana McKinney.

4 Investigates first told you Jana McKinney’s story in 2023. She’s a part-time Santa Fe resident who says she was pulled into the west San Francisco street shop. She first agreed to an eye cream, then several products she was told would cost her $2,800. She was actually charged $28,000.

“I could have had a tummy tuck and a face lift for $30,000,” said McKinny.

It’s a pattern of aggressive sales tactics, along with charging customers for things they never agreed to buy.

It’s all outlined in a new civil complaint filed by New Mexico’s Attorney General Raúl Torres.

“It was the reporting that KOB did in this respect. I know we had a few complaints, but then we got a lot more information from additional people who had been victimized by this business. That enabled us to start gathering information,” said Torrez.

Torrez says with that information they discovered potential fraud, and credible complaints that the store misrepresented products.

Like McKinney told us, Torrez says many consumers thought they were buying one thing, only to be charged for another.

He believes it is a clear violation of the state’s Unfair Practices Act.

“I think a preliminary estimate of what we’re looking at is $125-150,000 in violations of the UPA and potentially fraudulent activity. We don’t know yet,” said Torrez.

Torrez says they intend to find out. The lawsuit was filed in Santa Fe District Court Wednesday.

The New Mexico Department of Justice encourages customers by Voupre Spa to file a complaint online, click here for help.

