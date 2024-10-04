Albuquerque Aloft unofficially kicks off Balloon Fiesta

Before the balloons go up for the first Mass Ascension

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We are just one day away from Balloon Fiesta but balloons are already dotting the sky and kids across the metro received sneak peek.

Pilots brought the magic of Balloon Fiesta to school campuses Friday morning with Albuquerque Aloft. Several schools across the metro are participating in Albuquerque Aloft.

We visited a school to hear from people waiting to see Airabelle the Creamland Cow inflate and launch Friday.

See more in the video above.