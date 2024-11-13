ABQ BioPark breaks ground on ‘Lebanon and Beyond’ exhibit

The new exhibit will blend Lebanese nature and architecture with New Mexico's plants.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Something new is coming to the ABQ BioPark’s Botanic Gardens as crews broke ground on the “Lebanon and Beyond” exhibit Tuesday.

“Lebanon and Beyond” will blend Lebanese nature and architecture with New Mexico’s native plants. The garden will showcase Mediterranean plants, like the cedar tree immortalized on Lebanon’s flag, and our state’s native succulents, like the claret cup cactus.

The BioPark set the garden’s opening for Fall 2025.