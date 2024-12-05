ABQ RIDE to offer Park and Ride for holiday events

From some time to "Shop & Stroll" in Nob Hill to the annual Twinkle Lights Parade, there are a few different events going on where you can take the city's Park & Ride.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Parking is often a hassle when a lot of people show up at one place so ABQ RIDE is offering Park and Ride at several holiday events this year.

You can support Nob Hill shops this Thursday during this event. Here is what bus routes you can hop on the ART bus to get to the event:

Route 777 from Singing Arrow Community Center to Nob Hill

Route 766 from Uptown Transit Center to Nob Hill

Routes 766 and 777 from Central and Unser Transit Center to Nob Hill

You can patronize Old Town businesses and enjoy local performers during this event.

When you get there, parking is available at the lot on 18th Street between Mountain Road and Bellamah Avenue and in the Sawmill area. There will also be free shuttles that will take people from the Sawmill Lot to the Albuquerque Museum lot. The last shuttle leaves at 9:30 p.m.

You can also take the bus or park at one of these locations to get on the ART bus to get to this event:

Route 777 from Singing Arrow Community Center to Old Town

Route 766 from Uptown Transit Center to Old Town

Routes 766 and 777 from Central and Unser Transit Center to Old Town

Twinkle Light Parade: Dec. 14, starts at 5:15 p.m.

UNM is operating a free Park and Ride for the annual holiday parade down Central Avenue. You can park at the southwest corner of Lomas Boulevard and University Boulevard. Buses will run from 3-10:30 p.m., taking paradegoers from the lot to UNM’s Johnson Field, near Girard Boulevard and Central.

ABQ Ride Routes 5, 11 and 66 can also take you to this event.

Holiday Market at the Rail Yards: Dec. 14-15; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ABQ RIDE is offering a Park and Ride shuttle each day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from the ABQ BioPark Zoo parking lot to the Rail Yards. They will also have bus service Saturday via Routes 53 and 54.

If you’re looking for information on planning your route, call 243-RIDE (7433) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also visit ABQRIDE.com for a complete list of routes and schedules.