AFR: Vehicle crashes into Nob Hill winery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A winery in the metro opened a location in Nob Hill last month – and already their storefront needs a rebuild after a vehicle crashed into it.

Around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, Albuquerque Fire Rescue said a car went off the road and smashed through the front of the Mission Winery. According to AFR, they had to build a stabilizer to put into the storefront to make it safe.

In a Facebook comment, a rep for Mission Winery called the crash “devastating.”

AFR says no one was hurt.