AFR: Vehicle crashes into Nob Hill winery
A winery in the metro recently opened its Nob Hill location – and already their storefront needs a rebuild after a vehicle crashed into it.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A winery in the metro opened a location in Nob Hill last month – and already their storefront needs a rebuild after a vehicle crashed into it.
Around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, Albuquerque Fire Rescue said a car went off the road and smashed through the front of the Mission Winery. According to AFR, they had to build a stabilizer to put into the storefront to make it safe.
In a Facebook comment, a rep for Mission Winery called the crash “devastating.”
AFR says no one was hurt.