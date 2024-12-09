AI may soon help detect wildfires in New Mexico

The technology is in the testing phase is set to be in the panhandle of Texas before it is considered for full implementation in our state.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A utility company is partnering with an AI company to develop technology that could lead to faster response times to wildfires in New Mexico.

Xcel Energy is partnering with Pano AI on a camera system designed to do a 360° sweep every minute for smoke and a location that can be sent to investigators and first responders. Firefighters will also have direct access to this information which they anticipate will shorten response times.

Xcel Energy is launching this with 50 cameras positioned in around a dozen “high-risk” areas in the Texas panhandle.

“This is a situation in which minutes matter. And the ability to identify smoke and make sure you can tell the difference between, let’s say, a dust storm and an actual fire, and be able to provide at a precise location, is very important to provide to fire officials who may not necessarily know that information because it has not been called in yet at that moment,” said Adrian Rodriguez, the president of Xcel Energy in New Mexico and Texas.

Xcel Energy serves eastern New Mexico. Rodriguez said people there could see these cameras in the next five years.

We reached out to Pano AI to see if they plan to work with any other companies in New Mexico. Here is a statement from Arvind Satyam, the cofounder of Pano AI:

“Pano AI is actively working with Xcel Energy to explore potential locations for our technology in New Mexico. While there are currently no definitive plans for additional Pano Station installations, beyond those under consideration with Xcel Energy, we are engaged in discussions with multiple stakeholders in the state who have expressed strong interest in our wildfire detection technology.

Given the wildfires earlier this year, we recognize the critical need for advanced wildfire detection and mitigation solutions in New Mexico. Pano AI remains committed to partnering with communities and organizations to enhance wildfire resilience and provide innovative tools to protect lives, infrastructure, and the environment.”