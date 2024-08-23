Airline adds more flights to Sunport for Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An airline is adding flights from two major airports to the Albuquerque International Sunport for Balloon Fiesta this year.

The two airports are Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport. Each day, from October 2-15, there will be daily flights to the Sunport from each destination.

“Albuquerque is a vibrant city that truly comes to life during its famous Balloon Fiesta, and we’re excited to make it easier for more visitors to experience this special event with our new limited-time service from Dallas-Fort Worth and Los Angeles to complement our year-round service to Las Vegas,” said John Kirby, the vice president of network planning at Spirit Airlines. “New Mexico’s unique culinary scene and natural landscape give our Guests plenty of options to explore with friends and family while in town.”

Spirit Airlines already has daily year-round service to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more details, click here.

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta kicks off October 5 and ends October 13.