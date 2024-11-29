Albuquerque Animal Welfare to waive adoption fees at all shelters this weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Animal Welfare is making it easier for some of our four-legged friends to find a home for the holidays this Thanksgiving weekend.

At Lucky Paws Adoption Center, they waived adoption fees for pets on Black Friday – perfect for shoppers in the adjacent Coronado Center who are serious about adopting a pet.

The department will continue waiving adoption fees Saturday and Sunday at Lucky Paws, the Eastside Animal Shelter and the Westside Animal Shelter. Each adoption will include spay or neuter, a pet tag, microchip, vaccinations and one free initial vet visit.

If you adopt a dog, you will also receive one free dog training class.

Each shelter opens at 10:30 a.m. You can learn more and see the pets up for adoption on this website.