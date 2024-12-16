Albuquerque City Council to address key issues in final meeting of 2024

Councilors will address possible automated parking enforcement, mandating cooling units in housing, rounding up abandoned shopping carts and expanding bike lanes among other topics.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque City Council will address several key issues and give a stamp of approval to some of them in the final meeting of the year.

City councilors are expected to do a final vote Monday on an automated parking enforcement system. If approved, it would be similar to the speed camera system that sends people a ticket in the mail. Right now, officers determine if the parking meter you paid for ran out.

Councilors will also address a proposal to require landlords to equip their units with an air conditioning device that can keep temperatures at or below 80°.

Councilors will also take up a plan to set up a city storage facility for carts left abandoned on their city property. Part of the proposed plan would also involve charging businesses $20 for each cart found on city property.

Additionally, councilors will also vote on a proposal to expand bike lanes throughout the city. The proposed plan also involves a more-connected bike system downtown.

