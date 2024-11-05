Albuquerque city council upholds Dunkin’ Donuts location, approves shelter contract

From concerns about a drive-thru location to finding someone to run one of the metro's homeless shelters, Albuquerque's city councilors faced a full agenda Monday night.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – From concerns about a drive-thru location to finding someone to run one of the metro’s homeless shelters, Albuquerque’s city councilors faced a full agenda Monday night.

We’ve been telling you about the possibility of a new Dunkin’ Donuts coming to the Barelas. Neighbors there welcome the donuts and coffee, but the drive-thru’s location is sparking concerns and has some neighbors fighting its approval.

City leaders already approved a zoning change and the proposal to build a Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru. But neighbors aren’t thrilled about traffic that could come with it, saying the stretch of road is already prone to crashes.

“Most important to us is keeping that location safe for our pedestrians and residents, especially visiting our community, even to go to Dunkin’ Donuts,” said Antonio Aragon de Barelas, vice president of the Barelas Neighborhood Association.

But a land use hearing officer recommended the city deny the appeal, stating neighborhood leaders failed to prove the location would have a negative impact on drivers, and city engineers approved a traffic study showing the opposite.

City councilors voted 8-1 to uphold the Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru approval.

From Barelas to Albuquerque’s Westside shelter, now known as Gateway West. Right now, Heading Home operates the facility, but the nonprofit decided to not renew its contract once it runs out at the end of the year.

But, on Monday night, city councilors approved a new nonprofit to operate the facility 24/7 – Chicanos Por La Causa. It will be taking over during big renovations at the shelter and during the shelter’s busiest season.

It’s been in the spotlight after a person died there last year and a report revealed safety concerns with the bunk beds, and issues with staffing levels and medical care.

Gateway West is currently going through a $6 million renovation. Councilors unanimously approved the nearly $5 million contract Monday night.

Chicanos Por La Causa will begin operating the 660 bed facility at the beginning of next year.

According to the nonprofit’s website, it has offices in six southwestern states, providing services to people in multiple areas including education, housing, and economic development.