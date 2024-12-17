Albuquerque city councilors sign off on key legislation in final meeting of 2024

From automated parking enforcement to cooling units in housing and measures set to affect people without housing, city councilors approved several key measures.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — From automated parking enforcement to cooling units in housing and measures set to affect people without housing, Albuquerque city councilors approved key legislation in the final meeting of the year.

City councilors approved a new automated parking enforcement system. It would work like speed cameras to where you would get a ticket in the mail if you go over on your parking meter.

Councilors also approved a proposal requiring landlords to equip rental units with air conditioning to keep temperatures under 80°. This comes as many people struggled without AC this summer, even dealing with inside temperatures in the 90s.

Councilors were unanimous on their approval of a proposal to set up a city storage facility for shopping carts and fine businesses $20 per cart found on city property.