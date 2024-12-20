Albuquerque International Sunport offers flights to Angel Fire

For the first time ever, New Mexicans can fly to Angel Fire from the Albuquerque International Sunport.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – For the first time ever, New Mexicans can fly to Angel Fire from the Albuquerque International Sunport.

“It’s a new chapter for our region, opening doors to incredible opportunities,” said Colfax County Commissioner Si Trujillo just moments before the inaugural flight took off Thursday afternoon.

Advanced Air is planning to operate five weekly flights between Angel Fire and the Sunport with additional service in peak seasons. The roughly 30-minute flight is expected to provide much easier access between the popular Northern New Mexico ski town and the rest of the state and county.

“For visitors, it brings access to breathtaking landscapes, world-class skiing, bringing in fresh energy and resources to fuel our local economy,” Trujillo said. “For Angel Fire residents, it means improved access to critical medical services and connections to the world beyond.”

Acting NMDOT Secretary Ricky Serna confirmed the flights were made possible by a $1.4 million investment by the state’s Rural Air Service Enhancement Fund.

Serna says similar grants also allow Advanced Air to provide commercial air service out of Carlsbad, Las Cruces, Silver City, and Gallup.

“A lot of what they do is the essential air service, meaning that they connect these smaller communities to Albuquerque, so that they can access these services and travel” said Daniel Jiron, the Sunport’s business development manager.

Jiron says increased commercial air service is also shown to boost local economies.

“When you have a strong economy, you’re going to have additional air service, and then when you get that additional air service, that leads to more economic growth. So, it’s tremendously important,” he said.

The new Angel Fire route marks the Sunport’s 30th non-stop destination – the most at one time since 2011. Southwest Airlines is planning to launch non-stop service to Nashville in April 2025 – marking the Sunport’s 31st non-stop destination.

While Sunport officials say it’s not likely the airport will surpass 40 non-stop destinations like in previous decades, they are still looking for new ways to expand the route map.

“We always have our wish list,” Jiron said. “Obviously, we want to re-establish international service specifically to Mexico. That’s number one. We also would like to increase and improve our connectivity to the East Coast.”