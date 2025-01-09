Albuquerque motel closes after inspection finds violations and safety risks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque ordered the Loma Verde Motel to close after officials say an inspection uncovered “numerous violations” and safety risks.

The city conducted the inspection Wednesday and found safety risks to tenants and the surrounding area. According to the city, the Albuquerque Police Department and Albuquerque Fire Rescue reportedly responded to over 150 calls at the motel last year, including two homicides.

“We will not tolerate businesses that turn a blind eye or willingly engage in criminal activity in this city,” Mayor Tim Keller said. “We’re sending a clear message. If you put lives at risk, we will take decisive action to hold you accountable. To owners, if you have lost control of your property to the criminal element or need help restoring order, reach out to us. Shutting the doors is the last resort.”

Violations at Loma Verde included:

“Exposed wiring, electrical hazards, inadequate heating, and missing GFCI outlets and electrical covers.”

“Fire hazards including missing and broken smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, and blocked exists.”

“Hazardous plumbing, major plumbing issues in units, broken bathroom fixtures,”

“Dangerous disrepair including a leaking roof, water damage, and evidence of a roach infestation.”

“Drug paraphernalia, including needles, was found throughout the complex grounds.”

The city stated tenants included elderly, long-term residents and families paying between $896 and $1,300 per month for rent. According to the city, Albuquerque Community Safety helped connect tenants to other, safe living arrangements and provided transportation to get there. They say they will continue to support the tenants to get into long-term, stable housing.

The city stated companion animals were living at the motel and were healthy. Animal Welfare has the pets in protective custody and owners can reclaim them.