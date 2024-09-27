Albuquerque police arrest suspect for Aug. 29 murder

Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide in the southeast part of the city Thursday evening.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police arrested a 33-year-old man Thursday evening for the Aug. 29 murder of a woman in southeast Albuquerque.

Houston Coate faces charges for murdering Barbara Chavez in the 100 block of Valencia.

On the day of the shooting, an officer in the area heard multiple gunshots. When they went to go check out the area with the help of other officers, two people flagged them down and brought them to a woman who had been shot.

They identified the woman as Chavez. She died at the scene.

An investigation alleges Coate knocked on an apartment door, wanting to get some items he left inside. He briefly talked with a few people inside, then allegedly fired shots into the apartment, killing Chavez.

Detectives tracked Coate down and arrested him after he tried running away. He is now booked into custody on charges of:

Murder

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Shooting at an occupied dwelling

Felon in possession of a firearm