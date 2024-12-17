Albuquerque police seek 2 suspects in deadly stabbing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives with the Albuquerque Police Department need your help as they look for two suspects in the case of a deadly stabbing in July.

The stabbing happened July 14 at 1501 Indian School Rd. NE, near the intersection of Indian School and University. The victim, identified as 31-year-old Pedro Taborda Diaz Jr., died a month later.

APD identified the suspects in the stabbing as Christian Jesus Morillo Del Pozo and Mardorys Coromoto Valles-Ochoa.

If you have any information regarding where they are, reach out to Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers. You can contact them anonymously at (505) 843-STOP (7867), submit a tip online or text “ABQCS” to 738477.