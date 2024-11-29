Albuquerque senior citizens, military members treated to Thanksgiving feasts

For senior citizens and military members, it can be tough to find a place to go for the holidays but they were each treated to feasts here in Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Thanksgiving is a day to reflect with your loved ones on what you’re thankful for – and senior citizens and military members in Albuquerque had a lot to be thankful for.

When it comes to the holidays, both senior citizens and military members may not have a place to go.

That is why the City of Albuquerque’s Senior Affairs Department holds its annual Thanksgiving luncheon for senior citizens.

“It’s a good way for them to get out, see familiar faces and be around people that they are familiar with, and kind of bring the holiday cheer to them,” said Michael Duran, with the North Valley Senior Center.

Around 150 senior citizens skipped cooking for the holiday to instead just sit down, socialize and enjoy a classic Thanksgiving feast set to some live music. Senior center members paid just $4 for their meal.

The city’s Senior Affairs Department will host another luncheon on Christmas Day – at Highland Senior Center.

Meanwhile, Kirtland Air Force Base hosted military members with a Thanksgiving feast of their own. Airmen, retirees and their families enjoyed ham, turkey and all the fixings, plus some freshly-baked desserts of course.

Base Commander Michael Power told us the annual tradition gives commanders a chance to express their gratitude for the sacrifice that military members and their families make year after year.

“It’s very important for us to do this, to give an option both for our young airmen who are away from home, as well as those retirees who keep in touch with the Air Force and the Air Force Base,” Power said.

Power added the event is open to anyone associated with our Armed Services. They’ll hold a similar event again for the Christmas holiday.