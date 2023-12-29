Albuquerque store lets local farmers set prices for their products

After talking with local farmers about the struggles of selling their products, Chris Whitson cofounded the Bomvida Farm store.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After talking with local farmers about the struggles of selling their products, Chris Whitson cofounded the Bomvida “Farm to You” store.

He said they let farmers name their price.

“We don’t haggle with them at all, we pay whatever they ask,” Whitson said. “They can focus on the farming instead of the selling, which – the farming is the hardest part. And so we don’t force them to wear those other hats.”



They just opened an Albuquerque location in addition to their Belen location. You can find local products and know exactly where it came from – like fresh eggs straight from Los Lunas, mushroom products from Albuquerque, and even fresh yak from Chama.

“They’re not even around people until three weeks before they butcher them. So, they’re just up there living the life and they lose them half the time, they’ll send us emails and be like, hey, we found one of our yak herds after a month and a half, because they’re just running around on thousands of acres,” Whitson said.



Bomvida is also one of the first retailers in the metro to sell raw milk after its recent legalization.

Whitson said supporting local can be a little pricier, but supporting our local agriculture is worth it.



“Come in here with an open mind because we are different, and we do understand that people may not be used to an environment like this where everything is made locally,” he said.

The store also takes EBT and SNAP benefits.

Locations

Albuquerque 4615 Menaul Blvd. NE Suite A

4615 Menaul Blvd. NE Suite A Belen 707 S. Main Street