Al’burrr’querque Polar Plunge to support fund created in memory of lifeguard

You can be "freezin' for a reason" during the polar plunge this weekend at Sierra Vista Pool.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — “Freezin’ for a Reason” is how the City of Albuquerque describes the Al’burrr’querque Polar Plunge this Saturday at the Sierra Vista Pool.

In the four editions of the Al’burrr’querque Polar Plunge, there have been more than $14,000 raised for the Shanta Strong Swim Fund.

“The Shanta Strong Swim Fund was started for the underprivileged group of people – swimmers who need to learn how to swim, who maybe don’t always have the opportunity due to financial strain,” said Elizabeth Scnyder, a friend of Shanta.

Shanta Hanish was the head lifeguard at Highland Pool. Friends said she had a passion for teaching children how to swim.

Then, in 2019, Shanta and her mother, Laura Hanish, were both murdered by Shanta’s ex-boyfriend, identified by investigators as Jesus Cartagena. Cartagena took a plea deal in the case and is now serving a 43-year sentence.

90% of the proceeds from the polar plunge will go toward the Shanta Strong Swim Fund.

“We started it in her name, when we tragically lost her in 2019 with her name in mind because she was wanting to be a teacher and we wanted to live out her name,” Scnyder said.

According to swim lesson program manager Julia Romero, New Mexico is ranked 11th in childhood drownings – an issue nationwide.

“We have a huge need to teach kiddos around Albuquerque so that we can really make sure they’re learning how to be safe in the water, and that they can have fun, but also prioritize safety,” Romero said.

And to remember what could’ve been.

“The Shanta strong swim fund was brought in a time of heartache but it lives on to remember something that we all want to remember. And it’s something that aquatics and myself want to live on in a good way,” Scnyder said.

The Al’burrr’querque Polar Plunge is Saturday, Jan. 4, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. If you’d like to participate, you can register here.