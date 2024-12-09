All Faiths Children’s Advocacy Center to host job fair Monday

The center is expanding to accommodate other services and they need to hire people. Here is how you can get hired.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The All Faiths Children’s Advocacy Center is hosting a job fair Monday as they need to fill around 20 jobs to expand its operations.

Currently, the center is hiring for 20 different positions, from counselors to certified nurse practitioners to case managers and workers to various administrative staff.

The job fair is Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the All Faiths Children’s Advocacy Center. They welcome walk-ins and you can even interact over Zoom or schedule your time ahead to meet.

More information is here and in the video above.