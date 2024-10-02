Amazon free shipping hack | What the Tech?

The minimum purchase amount for free shipping with Amazon is higher for non-Prime members but there are ways to get to that level if you're juuuuust short.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — The minimum purchase amount for free shipping with Amazon is now $35, instead of $25, for non-Prime members.

Non-Prime members purchasing this Bluetooth speaker for $25 have to pay $6.99 to have it

delivered. After taxes, that adds up to $35.

The solution to always get free shipping is to buy something else to reach the $35 minimum without spending too much on things you don’t need.

Most shoppers aren’t aware that Amazon sells quite a few $1, $2 and $3 items.

Cheapfiller.com finds them for you. Simply enter how much you need to spend and Cheap Filler locates items in that price range.

Say you need to spend another $9.65 with that speaker to reach the free shipping minimum. We’ll search for $1 items.

There’s a packet of taco seasoning for $1.49. Add three of those and you’re $5.18 shy of $35.

Cheap Filler shows you a kitchen tool for $5.39. Add it to your cart with a click, and you reach the minimum by $0.21.

Cheap Filler narrows the possibilities by categories and there are quite a few food items under or around $2.

Sure you’re spending a little more, but they’re things you’ll need sooner or later. Plus, you save $140 by not joining Prime.

It’s a cheap way to save money.

For more “What the Tech?” stories, click here.